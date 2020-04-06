<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ugborodo communities in Warri South West local government area, Delta state have accused Shell of massive pollution of the Excravos river, thus destroying fishing nets valued at several millions of naira.

A community leader, Mr Laju Kperegbeyi told newsmen yesterday in Warri, that the oil giant allegedly opened its waste oil into the river, an act that has destroyed aquatic lives, adding that residents of Ugborodo and communities in the area have been denied source of livelihood by the action.

He said the communities were calling for adequate compensation from the oil giant, adding that the federal and the Delta state government should prevail on the multinational oil company to come to the aid of the communities .





“Shell opened their waste valve into our water. This has destroyed fishes, nets used by our fishermen. Our source of livelihood in Ugborodo and communities around have been affected. There is huger now in our lands. “, he said

“Shell should come and compensate the communities, restore our economic life. We are also calling on the federal and the Delta state government to prevail on the oil giant to do the needful. “, he added.

“Our people are dying, with our source of livelihood already threatened and the effect of Covid-19 you can imagine our situation in the communities “, he said

It would be recalled that several communities from Gbaramatu down to Itsekelewu in Delta state raised similar cries, accusing the oil giant of polluting the river with their waste.