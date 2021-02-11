



Some Enugu residents are worried about the price of kerosene in the metropolis, which has increased from N195 to N235 per litre, newsmen reports.

Newsmen, who monitored sales of the product in the metropolis on Wednesday, observed that the prices have increased in most filling stations from N195 to N235 per litre.

The product, however, was available in almost all fuel stations.

A manager at a fuel station along Amaechi Road, Jude Ogbodo, said fuel stations witnessed the increase two weeks ago.

“Here in our fuel station, we sell kerosene according to how we bought it, so we did not increase the price,” he said.

A manager in another fuel station on Agbani Road, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the price has gone up when compared to what was sold two weeks ago.

He added that the product was sold for between N190 and N200 per litre before the recent price increase.





The manager was optimistic that kerosene would continue to be available in spite of the price increase.

“Many buyers are lamenting over the increase of the product and they are afraid that scarcity of the product may set in.

“It is a surprise to them that it is now sold between N235 and N240 at fuel stations, while at the black-market it is sold for between N290 and N300,” he said.

A resident in Enugu, Onyeka Agu, said she was not able to buy the number of litres she planned to buy, and appealed to the government to step in and make the product affordable to ordinary citizens.

Another resident, Uzochukwu Nebo, said it was worrisome that the price of kerosene has increased.

Mr Nebo called on the government to reduce the price of the product as it continues to make it available, especially for the common man.

He said price reduction and product availability would reduce the inconvenience caused to families.