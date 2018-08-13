Head of Communication Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Mr. Chukwemeka Eze, has urged customers to resist the temptation of engaging in electricity metre by-pass and vandalising of the company installations.

Eze said this, in Nsukka, on Monday, during a customer forum organised by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), he said anybody engaging in metre by-passing and vandalising of electricity installations was working against the dream of the country to achieving uninterrupted power supply.

“Customers should resist engaging in metre-bypass or vandalising EEDC installations as they are criminal offences and obstacles towards achieving steady supply.

“engaging in metre bypass so as to continue to use light without paying or recharging is a fraud that attracts serious consequences when the culprit is arrested and prosecuted. “It’s also a threat to our scio-economic development of Nigeria,” he said.

Eze said the improvement in electricity supply within Enugu-Ezike, Obollo-Afor Nsukka and it’s environs as well as in University of Nigeria Nsukka was because Nru and UNN sub power stations that have stated working.

“customers in the above mentioned areas can attest to improvement in electricity supply, this is because Nru and UNN power station have started working.

“The power sub stations in Orji River and Eha-Amufu are no longer supplying electricity to Nsukka and environs, so any fault from Orji and Ehamafu will no longer affect customers in Nsukka and its evirons ,” he said.

In a remark, the EEDC Nsukka District Network Manager, Mr. Patrick Okolie, urged customers to reciprocate the improvement in power supply by paying their monthly electricity bill promptly as well as safeguarding EEDC electricity installation in their areas.

“Many customers in Nsukka and environs have called me on phone and some even come to office testifying improvement in power supply in their areas,” he said.

The head of communication urged customers to call this EEDC hotline 084700100 to report anyone found engaging in metre bypass and vandalizing of electricity installations as well as any electricity problems in their areas.

Earlier in a remark, Mr. Sunday Oduntan, ENED Executive Director Reserch and Advocacy said the customer forum was organized by ENED so as to interact with customers in the area as well as get information on problems of their various communities and find solutions to it.

Oduntan said ENED is the umbrella body of all the electricity distribution companies in the country.

“We organised this customers forum to enable us to know customers problems and their impression about EDDC that is in charge of electricity distribution in South East.

“EEDC as we know is only an electricity distribution company and distributes only what is generated and send to it.

“For customers to get electricity in their houses, the generation company will first generate, then supply company will send it to distribution company like EEDC who then distribute it to customers.

“When there is no light in your house, either there is no generation or it has not been sent to EEDC by the supply company.

“It’s the wish of distribution companies that customers will have light 24 hours so that they will continue to recharge their metre and distribution company will make more money,” he said.

The director said the problem of low electricity generation was responsible for unsteady power supply in the country

“it’s unfortunate that Nigeria with over 180 million population has generated only 5200mgwts as its highest electricity generation

He thanked customers from various areas in Nsukka senatorial district for honouring invitation to the forum as well as presenting their problems in orderly manner and promised that all problems presented would looked into and resolved.