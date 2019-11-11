<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has expressed its commitment at restoring electricity supply to some parts of Awka in Anambra State before the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The electricity distribution company said Ifite-Awka, Agu-Awka GRA, Amansea, Ebenebe and Ugbenu were currently facing total black out due to the ongoing upgrade of the 7.5 MVA power transformer at Agu-Awka injection substation to 15 MVA.

EEDC Head of Communications, Emeka Ezeh, who disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen in Awka at the weekend, pleaded that the aforementioned areas of the Awka capital territory should be patient with the organisation as it was working assiduously to ensure that the areas listed above got improved power supply.

Ezeh said, “as a result of this development, our customers in Ifite Awka, Agu Awka GRA, Amansea, Ebenebe, and Ugbenu are without electricity supply.

The upgrade, which is geared towards improving electricity supply in the areas mentioned, was billed to be completed on 28th October, 2019, but has lingered due to some technical challenges which was not envisaged.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconveniences this must have caused our customers and assure them of our commitment to delivering improved services.”

In another development, the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC says it has introduced more payment channels for ease of payment by its customers.

The company said it was in addition to the existing cash offices within the service centers and district offices across the zone.

Disclosing this also to journalists on Sunday, Ezeh stated that the idea of the new payment system was to ensure that customers pay electricity bills with ease and convenience, thereby avoiding situations where they had to travel long distance to make payment.

The initiative according to him was borne out of EEDC’s commitment to improved service delivery, with special focus on the customer.