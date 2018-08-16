The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said on Thursday that it distributed no fewer than 10, 000 prepaid meters to its customers in July.

Mr Chukwuemeka Ezeh, the Head of Communication Department of the company, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the figure was a significant improvement on those of previous months.

Eze however said that the gap in the supply of prepaid meters to its customers was still wide because of the enormous amount of money required to procure meters.

“The truth is that the metering gap is wide and EEDC cannot close it immediately due to the huge amount of money required.

He said full metering of customers was a topmost priority of EEDC, adding that the company was working assiduously to achieve the aim.

“EEDC is working hard to have all our customers get meter. In July alone, we distributed over 10, 000 prepaid metres to customers within the network; this represents an improvement on past figures,” he said.

On Metre Asset Provider Scheme (MAPS) which allows prepaid meter vendors to sell directly to customers, he said the scheme was a welcome development.

“The MAPS is a welcome development if that is what will make all our customers get their meters.

“As a matter of fact, we have invited tenders from meter vendors and quite a number of them have indicated interest.

“We only get nine per cent of power generated in the country and EEDC will continue to serve its customers in accordance with the amount of energy received.