Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has commenced upgrade of its Agu-Awka Injection Sub-station from 7.5MVA to 15MVA capacity, having taken delivery of a brand new 15MVA power transformer.

“This is coming in less than 24 hours after upgrade of Ebeano Tunnel Injection Sub-station in Enugu from 7.5MVA to 15MVA capacity was completed,’’ Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

Ezeh said that the upgrades were meant to match the rapid increase in electricity load demand by customers, as well as significantly improve the quality of power supply to the affected areas.

He said that the upgrade of Agu-Awka Injection Sub-station was planned to last for three days, adding that it would commence on Saturday, April 6.

According to him, as a result of this development, electricity customers served by the sub-station will be out of supply during the period of the upgrade.

“The areas to be affected are Agu-Awka GRA, UniZik, parts of Nkwele Awka, Amenyi Awka, CBN area, Juhel Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Millennium Industry and Nodu Okpuno.

“EEDC, therefore, appeals to its customers to make alternative power supply arrangements during the period of the upgrade and sincerely apologise for the inconveniences this will cause her esteemed customers in Awka.

“It is all geared towards improving the quality of service we offer to our customers,’’ Ezeh said.