



The management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), has announced planned electricity outage for six days within Nsukka axis of Enugu State.

Mr Emeka Ezeh, Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, said in a statement on Monday in Enugu that the outrage was to enable the company carryout maintenance work on its 7.5MVA transformer.

Ezeh said that the planned outage on the 7.5MVA transformer at Nsukka Injection Sub-station had been scheduled for July 21 to July 26.

This according to him was to enable EEDC technical crew carryout maintenance on the power transformer.

The EEDC spokesman noted that the exercise would affect Aku, Ugwuoye and Campus 11KV feeders.





“Consequently, our customers in Obeachara, New Anglican Road, Nguru community, Lejja, Aku, Isiakpu, Ikolo community and parts of Ukehe, Odenigwe, Hill top, Cold room and parts of Orba Road will be affected by the exercise.

“Other areas to be affected are: Owere Ezeoba, Ugwuoye axis, Nru, Edeoballa, Timber Shed, parts of Achara Road, Amaeze and Enugu Road,’’ he said.

Ezeh said arrangements had been made to serve the affected customers from alternative sources on load-shedding basis, pending the completion of the maintenance.

“We regret the inconveniences this will cause our customers and assure them that normal and improved supply will be restored once the exercise is completed.

“EEDC remains committed to delivering improved services to her esteemed customers,’’ he added.