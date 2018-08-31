There will be power outage for two days in parts of Enugu metropolis on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) will be embarking on major repairs of its facilities at the New Haven Injection Sub-Station.

Mr Emeka Ezeh, its Head of Communications, announced this on Friday in Enugu.

According to him, the planned repairs is specifically meant to improve on and ensure steady supply of electricity to customers.

Ezeh said that the exercise would also help to stabilise power supply to all parts of Enugu metropolis.

“EEDC wishes to inform its esteemed customers of a planned two-day outage scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

“This is to enable our team of engineers conclude work on feeder re-arrangement at the New Haven Injection Sub-station.

“The exercise will affect Government House 33KV, Kingsway (Line 1) 33KV and Independence Layout 33KV feeders.

“As a result of this development, our customers in New Haven, Government House, Independence Layout, Lomalinda, Maryland and Ogui Road will be affected.

“Other parts of the town that will be affected are New Layout, Obiagu, College Road, Zik Avenue, UNEC, Achara Layout, Abakaliki Road, Coal Camp and Okpara Avenue, ’’ he said.

Ezeh called on the company’s customers to exercise patience as the exercise was geared toward delivering improved services to them.