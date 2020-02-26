<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Electricity Regulations Commission (NERC), on Tuesday, declared that no electricity consumer should be made to pay for energy he/she did not consume.

Dr. Shittu Shaibu, the Deputy General Manager, Customer Service Standards of NERC, made the declaration during a one day public consultation forum with the members of the civil society group in Benin City, Edo State.

According to Shaibu, it would be a disservice to the electricity consumers for them to be made to pay for what they were not given.

“The BEDC must do something to ensure that consumers are satisfied with their service.

“If you are given service, you pay for service and if you are not given light, you should challenge, follow the NERC process.





“First, you have to report to the Customers Complaint Unit and if you are not satisfied, you take it to the Forum Office and after which, you pass on to the Commission and your issues will be resolved and it doesn’t matter whether it is metering, whether it is transformer or service delivery.

“So, you can only pay if you are given a bill good enough for you”, he said.

The DGM, Customer Service Standards, hinted that the problem between the electricity distributor (BEDC) and the public was a communication gap and that effort must be intensified to bridge the gap.

The NERC representative, who also spoke on the revocation of the company’s license, said BEDC still has additional year to prove their competency, pointing out that the NERC would do everything within the law to ensure that electricity problem was addressed.