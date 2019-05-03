<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Professor of Chemical Engineering Adesoji Adesina has advocated a departure from fossil fuels; stressing the need for Nigeria to invest greatly on biomass refineries that will meet energy needs without necessarily destroying the environment.

Adesina said this yesterday at the 2019 First Winners’ Award Lecture themed: ‘Making the Case for Agro-Based Energy Development; A National Priority for Sustainable Economy’ at the University of Lagos.

He said there was a strong need to diversify the nation’s energy mix to include renewable components.

According to him, it may take Nigeria another 2,000 years to catch up with the developed world, should its government fail to embrace renewable energy.

While he noted that biomass resources in Nigeria could help support sustainable development, he suggested that the present renewable policy be changed.

Electricity production from renewable sources according to him offers greater flexibility for growth.

“Unlike the fossil energy, renewable resources provide energy flow of about three orders of magnitude higher than current global energy demand. It also offers a more sustainable energy system with a reduction in carbondioxide emissions; leading to economic growth,” he said.

The Professor who teaches in the School of Chemical Engineering at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia, gave example of countries like Norway, an oil producing country which depends on renewable energy to meet its electricity demands.

“Countries that were at the same level with Nigeria some decades ago had achieved much more because they abandoned fossil fuels for renewable energy,” he stressed.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, told newsmen that the institution would look at the possibility of escalating the recommendations of the lecturer.