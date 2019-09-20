<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday took a swipe at the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), saying the group was indulging in wholesale falsehood to deceive Nigerians.

In a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, the Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, alleged that ANED twisted the national grid data and statistics, inferring that there was no load rejection by DisCos, and that TCN had not been able to deliver the volume of power demanded daily by each DisCo.

Part of the statement reads: “The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) regaled the nation on Monday, September 16, 2019, with wholesale falsehood by deliberately misinterpreting simple load analysis.

“They twisted the national grid data and statistics, subtly inferring that there is no load rejection by DisCos and that TCN has not been able to deliver the volume of power demanded daily by each DisCo.

“On simple examination of the ANED’s publication, TCN came to the conclusion that ANED is deliberately out to deceive the good people of Nigeria with misanalysis of a simple data set.

“In the table on page two below, TCN simply presents the true analysis of the data presented by ANED from the Independent System Operator.

“As reference to understanding the attached table and chart, take for instance Kano DisCo, on the 22nd of August, 2019, Kano DisCo nominated to take 310.60MW while the MYTO allocation to Kano DisCo was 359.38MW.

“It is important to clarify that Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) allocation is a percentage of electricity on the grid that is made available to all the DisCos.

“DisCos day ahead nomination is what the DisCos say they can off-take out of the MYTO allocation for the next day, while actual consumption is what they eventually take from the available MYTO allocation at the TCN/DisCo interface points.

“For Kano DisCo, even though it nominated to take 310.60MW, it was able to actually off-take only 154.17MW, leaving a total of 205.21MW, representing 57.10% of MYTO allocation to it unutilised.

“On the same day, Kaduna DisCo on the other hand, requested 280.00MW while MYTO allocation to them was 359.38MW, but the DisCo actually collected only 166.52MW from TCN substations, leaving 192.86MW equivalent to 53.66% of MYTO allocation unutilised.

“TCN is working assiduously to put in place a robust transmission grid. We would be the first to say that we have not solved all our problems, but we are certainly doing all we can to consistently grow the grid as well as our capacity to move more power to electricity distribution companies nationwide.

“TCN hereby notes that the presentation of the data and chart attached is the true interpretation of the data which ANED intentionally misrepresented.”