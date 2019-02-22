



Ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has directed members in refining and distribution of petroleum products to discharge their legitimate duties so that the electoral process will be smooth and hitch-free

NUPENG in a statement by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, said the union would not deter in contributing its quota to sustaining and promoting the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria as an indivisible entity.

According to him, members should avoid any conduct or behaviour that could endanger the political stability and national security of Nigeria

The statement read in part: “The national executive leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, is pleased to notify its members across board to remain law-abiding and exercise their civic responsibilities during the conduct of the electoral process.

“In specific term, the leadership wishes to notify the teeming members who traverse the nooks and crannies of Nigeria in refining and distribution of petroleum products for domestic, commercial and industrial purposes to remain unfettered in discharging their legitimate duties so that the electoral process will be smooth and hitch-free.

“NUPENG will not deter in contributing its quota to sustaining and promoting the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria as an indivisible entity; determined to avoid any conduct or behaviour that will endanger the political stability and national security of Nigeria.”