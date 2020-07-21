



The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), on Tuesday warned consumers within the network to stop electricity theft or face the wrath of the law.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit, EKEDC, gave the warning in a statement in Lagos.

According to the General Manager, power theft is a serious crime punishable by the law.

Idemudia said that bypassing of prepaid meters and illegal removal or relocation of meter from one location to other is wrong.

“This leads to inaccurate consumption of energy or damage to meter, if caught, the customers will pay heavy fine on this.





“It is very simple, if customer apply for meter to a building in Surulere, he has no right to take it to Lekki or Ajah because the meter belongs to the building in Suru-Lere and not Ajah or Lekki.

“Also unauthorised and illegal connection to power lines will affect the quality of electricity and this will even lead to increase in the consumption of legitimate consumers,” he said.

The general manager warned that illegal connection to distribution transformer can lead to disruptions in supply, which can also create electrical hazard with potential loss of life.

Idemudia, however, advised customers within the network to ensure prompt payment of their monthly bills, adding that nonpayment of electricity bills could result to disconnection from power supply.