The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc has raised alarm over illegal activities of a group extorting money from unsuspecting customers under the guise of fighting for electricity customers’ rights.

Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, also advised customers not to patronise such unregistered group.

Idemudia said in Lagos on Saturday that customers from communities within and outside EKEDC network reported the incident to the company.

He said that the group was deceiving customers to contribute money for a uniform monthly bill without consideration of variation of electrical appliances in individual homes and businesses.

The EKEDC general manager advised them to be sensitive to the nefarious activities of such people and avoid them.

According to Idemudia, anyone promising to fight for uniform electricity bill for all customers was only out to exploit them due to their ignorance of electricity billing system.

He said: “Since electricity bills vary from one customer to another by reason of the type of appliances and monthly consumption in individual homes and businesses, any campaign for uniform electricity bill for all customers is fraudulent.

“Similarly, it is an exercise in rabble-rousing and mass deception for self-aggrandizement.’’

Idemudia said that many community leaders had always disowned such group.

He described them as mere attention seekers who had never been known in their communities for leading or partaking in any communal efforts.

Idemudi assured customers of the company’s readiness to serve them better, advising them to avail themselves of the open and direct stakeholders’ engagement policy of the company.

He said that the forum makes it possible for any aggrieved customers to directly relate with the company through the various customer’ s care platforms for lodging complaints and to resolve issues.