<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, has blamed ‘national system failure’ for the outage being experienced by electricity consumers in the Lagos area since Friday.

After two days of blackout, EKEDC supplied power up till about 9pm on Friday night but went off since then.

In an e-mail to its customers on Saturday, the electricity distributor said: Dear valued customer, Present outage is due to a National system failure, supply will be restored as soon as available. Thanks. EKEDC”.

There is no statement from the Transmission Company of Nigeria on the latest grid collapse.