The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has explained why there is blackout in Yaba and environs.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC’s Corporate Communications General Manager, said that its 33KV feeder was damaged due to excavations by the firm handling railway construction in the area.

According to him, the railway excavation exposed underground cables that were instrumental to the supply of electricity to the affected places.

Idemudia said: “The issue was detected by the Operations and Maintenance team of EKEDC on routine surveillance of the feeder.





“Further investigation discovered that suspected cable thieves had carted away 180 meters of the cable. This has caused an outage to customers in the following areas within Yaba and environs. The areas are Tejuosho Market, Montogomery, Ojuelegba, Abeokuta Express, Borno Way, Freeman, Capital Works. Other areas affected are Herbert Macaulay, Sabo Express, Muritala Mohammed, Jacob Mews amongst others.”

He alleged that it was not the first case of a similar incident involving the company. Idemudia also pleaded with customers to exercise patience while efforts to resolve the issue and restore supplies as soon as possible are underway.