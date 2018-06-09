The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has attributed the power outage experienced by some of its customers late on Friday to system collapse from the National Grid.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, said this in a statement he issued in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that the collapse occurred at about 9.38 p.m. on Friday but was restored early on Saturday morning.

Idemudia apologised to EKEDC’s customers affected by the outage, explaining that it was not the company’s fault.

The general manager also denied allegations of mass disconnection of consumers’ lines by the disco.

He said that those disconnected were customers owing the company.

He warned customers against harassing or assaulting EKEDC’s officials carrying out their statutory duties.

He said that the company would no longer tolerate the assault on its staff.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Nurudeen Muritala, the Chairman, Ebute-Meta Landlords’ Association, has urged EKEDC to provide prepaid meters to residents of the area.

Muritala speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) decried the issuance of estimated billings to residents of the area by the company.

He urged EKEDC to cover the area in its ongoing prepaid meter installation, adding that the customers in the community were always paying their monthly bills promptly.