The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has apologised to all customers under its network affected by the general power outage that occurred on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, told newsmen in Lagos that the outage, which occurred around 2:24p.m, was regretted.

Idemudia said that electricity supply was restored to all EKEDC networks as at 10.00a.m on Monday.

The general manager thanked them for their patience and understanding during the outage.

EKEDC had on Sunday attributed the power outage in its network to system collapse from the National Grid.

Idemudia said that the outage had affected both Ajah, Akangba and Agbara Transmission Stations around 2.27p.m.