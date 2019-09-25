<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ekiti State Government has pledged operational support for the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), to promote effective distribution of oil and gas across Nigeria and enhance growth of the nation’s s energy sector.

The pledge is contained in a statement by Chief Chinedu Ukadike, the National Public Relations Officer of NOGASA, which was made available to journalists in Abuja.

Ukadike, in the statement, said Fayemi who was represented by Engr. Adetiloye Fatoba, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply made this known during inauguration of executive council of NOGASA in Ekiti.

Fayemi said, “We are willing to support the association to achieve its operational mandate. The state government recognizes NOGASA as key players in the nation’s energy sector that can grow our economy and also assist us as employers of labour.”

“The state receives second to the lowest revenue from the Federal allocation and we know that through cooperation we can grow our economy in the state.”

“The state government is keen about security of lives and properties of its citizens and your association needs to help us a lot; we will support the association to achieve its objectives”.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He further decried irregular location of oil and gas filling stations to pose health challenge to the state citizens, urging the association to liaise with environmental protection agencies to avoid disaster.

Chinedu also quoted Mr Solomon Iyabo, the Ekiti Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), to have promised to support the association combat illegal bunkering in the state.

According to Chinedu, Iyabo, represented by Mr Yusuf Odundayo, an officer of the NSCDC, said the Corps would combat illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism in the oil and gas industry.

Iyabo said, “It is our duty to protect Nigerians and to secure public infrastructure; we will give our support in line with our aims and objective to NOGASA.”

“We will ensure zero tolerance in terms of circulation of adulterated petroleum products and vandal of petroleum pipelines.”

“We promise to provide necessary support to ensure people are not just supplied good quality oil and gas products, but also to reduce oil pipeline vandalism to barest minimum.”