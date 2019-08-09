<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has congratulated all muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration while assuring its numerous customers of adequate power supply to make the celebration a memorable one.

Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director of KEDCO in a statement by Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai , called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of peaceful coexistence amongst all religious adherents in the country.

‘‘Peace is key for development and without it living will be difficult. I call on all Nigerians to use this period to make sacrifices of tolerance for peace to reign in the country. We have lessons to learn from this celebration to better the standard of living in the country for all to ensure that the people see themselves as one big family.

“This period is key to all and we must take advantage of it to supplant peace permanently for growth and development in all sectors,’’

KEDCO remain committed to the peace and unity of the country and we will continue to promote peace through our Civil Social Responsibility (CSR) as we have been creating awareness in the area of conflict resolution in several communities because we believe in the sacrosanct role of peace in nation building.’’

‘‘We have no alternative to peace as conflict has never helped any society that I know of. Tolerance holds the answer and we all must imbibe that as we celebrate this period of love. KEDCO will continue also to live and co-exist peacefully with all business partners for meaningful improvement in the power sector,” the statement reads.