The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company on Monday assured its customers of 24-hour technical support during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to ensure steady power supply.

Its Head of Communications, Emeka Ezeh, gave the assurance in Enugu.

The Federal Government has declared August 21 and August 22 as public holidays to celebrate the Sallah.

EEDC said its cash offices would be opened to customers between 9.00 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the settlement of electricity bills during the holidays.

The company also said it encouraged customers to take advantage of the alternate payment channels to make their payments.

It said: “Receipts must be obtained for every payment made with a complementing SMS alert confirming such payments.”

According to the company, its technical and operation teams will be on ground at our district offices to attend to faults that may occur during the holiday period.

It added: “Customers are, therefore, encouraged to make use of our 24/7 call centre facility in reporting faults by simply dialing 084 700 100.”