Mr Abiodun Ogun, Business Manager, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Omu-Aran, Business Hub, has assured residents of the area of uninterrupted power supply during the coming Eid-el-Fitr festival.

Ogun gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara on Monday.

He said that every department, especially the Fault Monitoring and Clearing Unit, had been mobilised toward sustaining regular power supply in the district.

According to him, he had received the assurance of the company’s heads in Ilorin and Ibadan for prompt and adequate supply of electricity to assist the district in the task ahead.

Ogun said the company had mapped out effective strategy toward sustaining the regular power supply being enjoyed by its customers for the past ten years during Eid-el-Fitr and beyond.

He, however, appealed to every category of electricity consumers in the area to ensure the prompt payment of their bills to avoid unnecessary disconnection.

The IBEDC official said that the recent data capturing of consumers details under the district embarked upon by the company was part of the strategies toward ensuring effective and efficient power supply.

He said that the exercise was also targeted at improving the company’s customers’ relationship as a way of bridging the information gap for optimum performance.

He warned customers, who engage in the by passing of installed pre-paid meters and illegal connections, to desist from the act, saying “it would no longer be business as usual.”

Ogun also used the opportunity to seek community leaders’ support toward ensuring adequate protection of electricity installations and cables within the district.

The business manager urged the residents to refrain from erecting structures and buildings under high tension cables, as such portend serious danger to lives and property.

He urged the residents not to hesitate in reporting electrical faults and other problems to the appropriate department for prompt attention.

“They need to learn to switch off unused appliances, bulbs, other gadgets, among other precautionary measures.

“This is the only way they can regulate their energy consumption and attract reduced electricity bill,’’ he said.