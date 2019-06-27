<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) has received the ‘Project of the Year’ award at the African Assembly, organised by the Oil & Gas Council in Paris on June 24, 2019.

SHIN received the award, along with its client Total, for the Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit (FPSO), which will add 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Nigeria’s daily oil production.

Together, the companies received not one but two awards – 2018’s ‘Breakthrough Deal of the Year’ and 2019’s ‘Project of the Year’.

The Oil & Gas Council, an influential international network of global oil and gas company executives, organises multiple meetings, including the annual Africa Assembly, which is recognised as the region’s most influential corporate development, strategy, finance and investment gathering.

This is the second win for Samsung, which has joined the prestigious and illustrious portfolio of nominees including Eland Oil and Gas, ExxonMobil and ENI for Mozambique’s Rovuma LNG Project.

The award programme, part of the Africa Assembly, has been running for the past 10 years now.

It is an initiative that celebrates ground-breaking achievements, the best performing companies and executives who have pioneered new frontiers, inspired others through their activities and achieved growth in Africa.

With 410 attendees, 246 participating organisations, the assembly itself spread across 41 countries, inviting over 60 speakers.

Speaking during the award-giving ceremony, the Vice-President of Corporate Development, EMEA of Oil and Gas Council, Mr. Wesley Johnson, said: “We are impressed by SHIN’s endeavours and it is no surprise that such achievement should be celebrated on an international stage. I believe it means a lot for Nigeria, revealing the potential of Nigerian resources and the heights of success and development that can be reached with the right effort.”

It is also of no minor consequence to have been nominated by the public and voted to win by the award’s judging committee that consists of international industry leaders from Shell, Standard Chartered Bank, McKinsey & Company, Schlumberger, among others.

Speaking while receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer of SHI-MCI FZE, the joint venture of SHIN, Mr. Dongseong Suh, said: “It is proof of our collective philosophy that responsible investment, powered by a belief in people, can drive real change. Nigeria can stand tall in the world. It is now home to a world-class fabrication and integration yard. Together we have proved that Nigeria’s local content rules work. They can be the platform that delivers shared economic success for ordinary Nigerians, for the country as a whole. That’s why this award is so important to not only to Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria but for the nation of Nigeria. I thank you, and I accept this award with honour and pride.”