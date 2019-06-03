<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prepaid metres are now officially for sale by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

This was disclosed in a statement by the company’s head of communication, Emeka Ezeh, who described it as Meter Asset Provider (MAP) programme and urged its customers to take advantage of the initiative and get pre-paid meters within 10 days.

The company’s spokesman said that the pre-paid meters would cost N36,991:50k for single phase and N67,055:85k for three-phase pre-paid meters; and this is exclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT) charge.

Ezeh said the company had been working closely with its MAP provider, Mojec International Limited, to ensure that “the experience is smooth and easy for its customers’’.

Ezeh said: “For customers to get started, they are expected to visit the EEDC District Office in charge of their area from June 15, to pick up the meter application form.

“The forms, which are serialized, will be issued to customers free of charge and should not be photocopied, as the photocopied version will not be treated.

“Once the customer completes the form and returns same to the customer service representative, the pre-survey process will be initiated, after which the customer will be issued a Demand Note with which to pay for the meter at the designated bank.

“Once payment is made, the company’s MAP provider is under obligation to meter the customer within 10 days of payment.

“Customers are therefore advised to only make payment into a dedicated bank account that will be provided to them, and not to any individual or group.

“It is important to reiterate that the meter application form is issued at no cost and customers should make payment to designated bank account that will be provided to them through the Demand Note, and they should not pay to any staff of the MAP or EEDC’’.

He noted that for further enquiries or assistance, customers should approach the customer service officers at EEDC district offices within the areas.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved Mojec International Limited to be EEDC’s MAP implementer.

The MAP regulation was said to have been initiated by the Federal Government and NERC last year to help hasten and close-up existing metering gap in the sector through the engagement of third party agents saddled with the responsibility of metering electricity customers.