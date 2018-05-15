Following the recent blackout witness in some part of Anambra and Enugu State, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has installed a brand new 15MVA power transformer at its Nibo Injection Substation in Awka, Anambra State.

According to the Head, communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, he noted that the company made a huge investment in the procurement of the transformer as a replacement to the faulty one serving the customers, adding, “By this development, customers that are served by Awka main and Udoka 11KV Feeders will begin to enjoy improved power supply.

”This gesture goes to express our readiness to serve our customers despite the prevailing economic challenges. We therefore expect our customers to reciprocate by paying their electricity bills.”

Ezeh also used the opportunity to explain that the loss of supply currently experienced in parts of Anambra and Enugu states is due to fault on the 132KV Transmission line radiating from Onitsha.

As a result of this development, our customers within Awka and Ekwulobia districts in Anambra state are all out of supply. Also affected are our customers in Oji River, Achi, Inyi, Awlaw, Ugwuoba, Akpugo Eze and parts of Nsukka town in Enugu state.

He however appealed for patience and understanding, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) crew is already working to ensure the fault is cleared and supply restored to the affected areas.