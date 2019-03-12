



The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has urged electricity consumers to continue shunning acts that could endanger their lives and that of others.

The power distribution company said this as it emerged overall first position in the 2018 cumulative Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) Safety ranking.

NEMSA is an agency of government responsible for ensuring safety of lives and property in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The EEDC moved from the fifth position, which it occupied in the 2016 ranking to first position in the 2017 ranking; and has retained the first position in the 2018 ranking.

The result of the ranking was released in a presentation by the Managing Director/CEO, NEMSA and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter O. Esewor.

It was gathered from the report that in the course of the year under review, EEDC consistently maintained the first position in eight out of twelve months.

The criteria used for the ranking ranges from, fatalities (that is the number of deaths within the network), major injuries as well as network resolved.

Speaking to journalists on the feat, the Head of Health, Safety & Environment, EEDC, Engr. Francis Iwu, said “this effort is as a result of the commitment of the Management of EEDC in ensuring strict adherence to safety rules and regulations by staff of the company and its customers.”

Iwu also attributed the feat to “the consistent Public Safety Awareness Campaign the organisation embarked on through interactive radio programs across its franchise area, as well as Town Hall Meetings held to educate and sensitise the general public on the need to be safety conscious.”

“This achievement affirms the seriousness the organisation has been giving to Safety and the continuous investment in qualified Safety personnel and equipment.

“Members of the public are therefore encouraged to be safety conscious and desist from engaging in acts that would put their lives or that of their loved ones at risk,” Iwu said.