



The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, on Monday said that there would be a power outage in Mbaise, New Owerri, Orlu, and Owerri in Imo state, due to the maintenance work the EEDC, has started on its facilities in the affected areas.

The Head corporate communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in Owerri, adding that the power outage was to have a safe working space for the maintenance work to be carried out.

He said: “The management of Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in Imo State of the planned outage on Alaoji/Owerri 132KV Line 2, scheduled to hold on Saturday, 18th July 2020, from 8 am to 4 pm.





“The outage is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out maintenance work on Tower 68-70. Also, as an additional apparatus for a safe working space, the Alaoji/Owerri 132KV Line 1 will be out of electricity supply.”

He noted that “This activity will affect all EEDC District Offices in Imo State, namely: Mbaise, New Owerri, Orlu and Owerri. As a result, the entire electricity customers in Imo State will be out of supply while the maintenance lasts.

“We, therefore, regret the inconveniences this exercise will cause our esteemed customers and assure them that supply will be restored once the maintenance is completed. EEDC remains committed to providing improved services to her customers.”