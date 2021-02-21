



The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said it will embark on mass disconnection of customers that have defaulted in payment of their electricity bills within the South East.

The Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in Enugu on Sunday that the exercise would take effect from Monday, Feb. 22.

Ezeh noted that the exercise, which would last for the whole week, would be carried out simultaneously across EEDC’s 18 district offices across the South East, its franchise coverage area.





The EEDC spokesman said: “Customers are, therefore, advised to ensure they pay up their bills.

“They should make available the evidence of payment to officials of EEDC that will be visiting their homes/premises. This applies to both prepaid and postpaid customers.

“EEDC is committed to providing improved services to her customers and prompt payment of electricity bills enables the company sustain its operations, attend to faults and other power supply challenges.’’

Ezeh, however, urged customers and entire people of the South East to support EEDC to serve them better.