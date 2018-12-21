The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has urged customers in the South-East to be wary of activities of fraudsters going about collecting unauthorised payments.

The Head of Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, gave the advice in a statement made in Enugu on Friday.

Ezeh noted that some fraudsters had been defrauding unsuspecting customers during this period of the year.

He cited a recent incident at a community in Enugu, where some electricity consumers were defrauded to the tune of N500,000 after someone promised to help them wipe off their outstanding debts.

According to him, outstanding bills cannot be erased from the EEDC system.

“EEDC is encouraging customers to be vigilant, look out and report any suspected activity or person to the nearest EEDC office for prompt action,” he said.

Ezeh, however, called on customers to protect electrical installations within their neighbourhood from vandals, in view of the rise in the rate of vandalism.

“These vandals who usually vandalise armoured cables, feeder pillar units, conductors, transformer oil and in some cases, the entire transformer, always deprive our customers access to power supply.

“This happens once their electrical installations are attacked.”