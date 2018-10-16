



The Ebonyi State Government has formally signed an agreement with a Chinese company, Fonshan Sunchees Technology Company Limited, on the establishment of a solar power factory in the State.

Also signed was a sales agreement on supply of $4 million worth of Solar Systems produced in Ebonyi State.

Performing the functions on Monday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, Governor David Umahi noted that the move was part of his administration’s vision towards making Ebonyi the leading State in industrialization.

Umahi, represented by his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, described the event as first of its kind for a Governor to embark on such a lofty project, which would not only create massive employment but also guarantee sufficient power supply across the nooks and crannies of the State.

He expressed optimism that with the development, the State dreams to be a major exporter of solar energy to the rest of Africa in few yeas to come, adding that no nation develops without adequate power to drive its economy.

Umahi said: “Today marks a milestone in the fulfillment of the dreams and aspirations of the Governor and Government of Ebonyi State towards industrializing Ebonyi State.

“There cannot be any meaningful industrial development of any State where there is no power and energy,

“This is the vision of the Governor that Ebonyi State would become a leading State in Nigeria in terms of industrialization issues.

“It is the first time in the history of this nation that a Governor and Government are thinking of energyzing the entire local government areas that comprise that State.

“What just happened today is a joint execution of an Memorandum of Understanding and agreement for the supply of energy in the whole of Ebonyi State.

“The 13 Local Government Chairmen have appended their signatures to the agreement.”

Umahi further assured the company of the State Government’s commitment to totally abide by all the terms of the agreement concerning the project and warned that the Government would diligently supervise and monitor the execution of the project by the company through all levels to ensure conformity with the specifications.

The leader of the Chinese team, Jack Chen, in his remarks pledged the commitment of the Company to make Ebonyi State a leading name in solar power in Nigeria, adding: “We are committed to making Ebonyi State the power of the nation.”

The State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, while laying the background for the event, noted that the act was a step in the right direction towards launching the State into the world map of industrialized societies.

The Attorney General together with the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Ugo Nnachi; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Samuel Okoronkwo; as well as the Secretary to State Government, Hyginus Nwokwu, signed on behalf of the Government.

The Chairmen of the 13 Council areas also appended their signatures on the side of Government, while Chen and and his team members signed on behalf of the company.