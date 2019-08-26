<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two drivers working with Dangote Oil Refining Company Ltd have been arraigned at a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing iron rods worth N1 million from the company.

The truck drivers, Ibrahim Madaki, 20, and Mohammed Nuru, 25, were arraigned at the weekend on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft before Magistrate T. A. Anjorin-Ajose.

Prosecuting Inspector Ajaga Agboko said they committed the offences on August 7, on the company’s premises at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

He alleged that the drivers stole 410 pieces of iron rods, property of Dangote Refinery.

Agboko said they were caught by two guards after they had loaded the rods in a truck and were about to drive out at night.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Anjorin-Ajose granted them N200,000 bail each with two sureties each in the like sum.

He adjourned the case till September 12.