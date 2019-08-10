<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned operators in the oil and gas (downstream) in Anambra state to play by the rules or face sanctions.

Operations Controller at the DPR office in Awka, Mr Ignatius Anyanwu who gave the warning in Awka, urged players to shun sharp practices.

He said the agency would not tolerate fleecing of customers under any guise.

He said the agency had commenced full operations in the state, expressing hope that the operations would ease business environment for operators in the state.

Anyanwu was also optimistic of improvement in activities as operators would no longer need to go to Enugu for DPR related issues which were crucial to them.

According to him, the office was created in the last quarter of 2018 in view of the high activity in the oil and gas downstream subsector in the state.

He said: “Before now, it was Enugu and Abia states with Owerri as the zonal office, now Anambra has been added to the numbers states with offices in the Southeast.

“Now, we are fully established and we have commenced full operations in Awka office .

“There is a lot of activity in the downstream sector here in Anambra with considerable number of retail outlets spread across the state.

“So far so good, I would say some of the operators are complying with our regulations, our presence will improve the overall activity in the sector.

“Investors will no longer need to go to Enugu for documentation, so there will lots of time and money saved,” he said.

Anyanwu futher revealed that the DPR was embarking on comprehensive surveillance of the state to enable it have good mapping for proper surveillance and monitoring.

“Advise operators should check their facility regularly, service their machines and ensure that you are dispensing according to standards; they can come to also for assistance in the case of difficulty.

“We haves come to improve their business and not to chase them around, presently we are on comprehensive surveillance of the PMS and LPG retail outlets in the state,” he added.