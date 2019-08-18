<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has threatened to sanction any patrol and gas trans-filling station in Bayelsa State that does not have adequate safety facilities to guarantee the safety of customers and dealers alike in a situation of emergency.

The DPR head of operations in Bayelsa field office, Mr Ibinabo Jack, announced this yesterday during the unscheduled visit to some petrol stations in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to Jack, some stations visited don’t have sand buckets, which are needed for safety purpose, adding that the people and even customers who go to buy the product need such facilities for safety.

DPR, which had a few days ago, sealed about nine petrol stations and illegal trans-filling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations in the state due to expired license and lack of other basic operational requirements to run a petrol station, promised to work according to their mandate to guarantee safety of Nigerians.

The sealed fuel stations are; Nun River Petroleum, Maccary Oil and Gas, Barbizon and an unnamed fuel station operating illegally, at Yenegue axis of Yenagoa.

Others are; the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) retail outlet, at Edepie, Otueyal Oil and Gas, Tony’s Green Field Petroleum, Mobil Oil and Gas (NNPC retail outlet), Akenfa, all in Yenagoa.