The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said that petroleum marketers in Taraba have attained 90 per cent compliance to the petroleum downstream regulations.

The Taraba Field Operation’s Controller of the DPR Mr Jeremiah Mashat, made the revelation during a compliance monitoring and enforcement operation in parts of the state.

Mashat said that the success was achieved through effective monitoring and inspection of petroleum marketing in the state.

He said that most of the stations inspected had complied tremendously.

He noted that seven petrol stations out of the 22 inspected were sealed up due to their various infractions of the agency’s guidelines.

He recalled that the DPR had carry out the same operation in Wukari, Gassol, Ardo Kola and Jalingo in time past and evoked sanctions upon erring makerters.

According to him, henceforth, marketers will no longer shortchanged motorists in the sstate.The controler gave assurance that the fourthcoming festive period would come and go but the price of petroleum products would remain stable.

Mashat also assured that the products would be sufficiently available, stressing that the agency would sanction any makerter that would hoard the products.

He said that three LPG plants were issued licence for operating in Jalingo, adding that the marketers would soon commence their operations.

Newsmen report that the compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DPR which was carried out in collaboration with the Oil and Gas Unit of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jalingo Command covered Zing local government area and Jalingo metropolis.