The Eket Field Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has shut down three illegal gas plants in Ikot Ekpene local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The Operations Controller of the Department, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sunday, who disclosed to journalists on Tuesday, said the shut down exercise took place last week..

“Last week in the cause of our surveillance activities, we notice three illegal gas plants found within Ikot Ekpene axis.

“These are gas plants that they just brought gas vessels and they planted them just to do business in spite of the dangers impose to people’s property, environment and danger to life,” he said.

He said that those illegal gas plants lack and does not have standard facilities like engineering, safety, earth and environment.

“Before the DPR will give you an approval or license, there are certain engineering and standard you must achieved.

“You just don’t come and run a facility, you must have an international standard and they are business that are governed with same code and same standard,” Kingsley-Sundaye said.

Kingsley-Sunday said that the department had written to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to enforce law and order to the illegal gas plants if operational.

He explained that any illegal gas plants owners that does not comply with International Standard would be arrested and possibly prosecuted in the state.

He advised gas plants owners to ensure that their plants meet up the minimum standard and guidelines of doing business in the state.

The Operations Controller appealed to owners of gas plants to get details that gives impetus to DPR in order to grant them license and approval to operates.

Kingsley-Sundaye thanked NSCDC for their support towards achieving the objectives of the department.