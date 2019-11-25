<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has warned against the indiscriminate location of Gas Plants in Delta state, adding that its surveillance team were all over to discourage illegal operation of Gas Plants.

Speaking to newsmen in Warri, Delta state at the end of this year’s Warri zonal office of DPR/LPG Stakeholders forum, with the theme: Maximising profit through safe operation compliance in Gas business“, the Warri Zonal Director, DPR, Mr Asukwo Antai, enjoined all stakeholders to work together for safety of the gas business

Continuing, he appealed to LPG operators ( Liquified Petroleum Gas), to comply with the rules and regulations of the gas industry, adding that they should implement Standard Operating Procedures, SOP, in their gas plants

He said some operators of illegal gas plants have been arrested in the oil-rich city of Warri and environs, urging stakeholders to call DPR when they see people selling gas from residential homes and trucks.

“Stakeholders should provide information for instance when they see people selling gas where they should not sell from like, residential homes, dispensing directly from trucks to cylinders, take pictures and call us. We will quickly step in”, he said.

He explained that the meeting between DPR/LPG operators was to sensitize all in the gas industry on safety in operations, compliance to the rules and regulations, adding that safety will step up domestic gas utilization in the country.