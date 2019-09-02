<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has solicited the support and cooperation of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to check fuel adulteration and hoarding during its surveillance operations.

Mr. Ademola Makinde, DPR’s Operations Controller, Osogbo, made the request during a courtesy call by the State Commandant of NSCDC to the department.

Makinde said the support of NSCDC during the DPR’s surveillance operation in the state was needed to ensure that customers get value for their money.

He said the surveillance was part of the core mandate of DPR to ensure that the masses are not shortchanged by the petroleum marketers.

He said that though there were no fuel depot or pipeline in the state, surveillance was part of the core mandate of DPR.

Makinde said for effective and smooth surveillance operations, the cooperation of NSCDC was needed.

In his remarks, Mr. Kingsley Oguntuwase, the NSCDC State Commandant, said the organisation was ready to support DPR in achieving its core mandate.

Oguntuwase said since DPR and NSCDC were working towards the same goal, the cooperation between the two organisations was necessary.