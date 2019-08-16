<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Bayelsa State has sealed nine petrol stations and an illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station in Yenagoa for expired licences and lack of basic operational equipment.

A DPR team, led by the Head of Operations, Ibinabo Jack, yesterday paid unscheduled visit to some outlets.

The affected filling stations were Nun River Petroleum, Maccary Oil and Gas, Barbizon and an unnamed LPG station said to be operating illegally.

Others were NNPC retail outlet at Edepie, Otueyal Oil and Gas, Tony’s Green Field Petroleum, Mobil Oil and Gas and another NNPC retail outlet, all in Yenagoa.

Jack said: “The sealing of filling stations is not new and it’s not going to be a one-off thing. It will be a continuous exercise. We caught some of them dispensing to customers below the variation. For instance, a station that is selling at point 41CL of every 10 litres is short-changing the public. In other words, where they ought to get 10 litres, they are given maybe six or seven litres. This is not fair.

“We had earlier given them fliers and posters to caution and enlighten them on how to handle petroleum products. The fliers are meant to be given to motorists and truck drivers on how they should conduct themselves. The posters are meant to be pasted in retail outlets also to caution motorists coming in to fill their tanks so they will know the safe way or method of handling petroleum products to avoid any untoward incidence.”

According to Jack, the sealed stations had committed so many irregularities which were punishable; while some were under dispensing, others did not have fire extinguishers.

He added: “Some did not even have sand buckets and these are things needed for their safety and that of their facilities as well as their customers. The penalties depend on their offences. When they report at DPR’s office, appropriate penalties will be spelt out to each of them.

“The DPR is a regulatory body and there are regulations biding the operations of retail outlets which need to be maintained by the operators.”