The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has shut down nine filling stations across Sokoto state for defaulted in discharging their mandate to the public.

The affected stations were among no fewer than 65 inspected by the DPR taskforce team during the routine inspection and evaluation exercise across the state.

Addressing journalists at the end of the exercise, the Operation Controller, Sokoto field office, Muhammad Makera, explained that the defaulters were caught based on various offences that contradicted the essence of their existence.

According to him, six of the affected filling stations were sealed due to under delivery of their products to the customers, while the remaining three were axed for non compliance with safety rules.

Makera, however, commended the Federal Government for putting up adequate measures in tackling the perpetual hoarding of fuel product during yuletide seasons.

He maintained that his jurisdiction had since complied with the Federal Government’s directive which limited fuel supply within the range of 20 killometers before a border town.

He said: “I can tell you categorically that we have hundred percent compliance with that directive here. You can go to any border town in Sokoto or Kebbi state now, nowhere in those places that you will see any filling stations selling fuel, no fuel in the border town at all.”

He, however, assured the public that the department will not compromise the public interest in discharging its statutory responsibilities at all time.