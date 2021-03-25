



The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has, on Thursday, sealed five petrol stations in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital for carrying out underground tank repair works without due authorisation from appropriate quarters.

The Kogi State Controller of DPR, Engr. Paul Jezhi, who led the operation against the erring marketers operating in the state, ordered the immediate closure of the filling station, noting that any modification or repair work without due authorisation constitutes serious hazard.

He was angered by the fact that the management of the station went on with the unauthorised modification work side by side with the sale of petroleum products to customers.





Four other outlets were shut down for underdispensing and selling the product beyond the government approved price of N162/per liter for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He explained that the government has not approved any increase in pump price as alleged in some quarters, saying that anything contrary to the government’s approved price amounts to illegality and was frowned at.

He stressed that some of the erring outlets that were not shut down were given soft landing, considering the situation on the ground and to avoid likely resurfacing of fuel queues.