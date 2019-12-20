<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Eket Field Office, Akwa Ibom state, said it has sealed off no fewer than 40 illegal gas plants over unsafe practices in the state in the month of December.

The Operations Controller, Mr Tamunominabo Kingsley-Sundaye, made this known during a sensitisation workshop organised for downstream operators (Liquified Petroluem Gas LPG handlers) in Uyo on Friday.

He explained that 21 of the illegal gas plants were sealed in Eket local government area while 19 illegal were sealed in Uyo the state capital, and warned that the Department would not tolerate such unwholesome practice in the state.

The Operations Controller said that the workshop became necessary as the main objective was to abreast the stakeholders of the safety implications of their businesses.

“The emphasis of this workshop is on those people who are doing illegal refilling of gas cylinders and decounting. That method is not known by any engineering standard.

People now convert high pressure 50kg cylinders to become vessel and put pipes that have not been in any control and start refilling smaller units in residential areas.

“If they want to do resellers business, they have to look for shops that meet lthe requirements and get cylinders that are acceptable by the department and the department will have to inspect it,” he said.

In his remarks, state Chairman of Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Ubong Isong, described the workshop as a welcome development given that safety was key in oil and gas industry.

Isong who warned filling stations operators against discharging the products while at the same time dispensing to the public, stressed, “The workshop will help the operators to know the ‘dos’ and don’tin the business of downstream in Akwa Ibom state”.