The Department of Petroleum Resources, Osogbo field office said it had sealed 29 Liquefied Petroleum Gas facilities for allegedly operating without valid licences in the state.

Mr Olusegun Daboh, DPR’s Head of Operations, said this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

Daboh said the illegal gas stations were sealed in Ile-Ife, Ikire, Ejigbo, Iwo, Ila-Orangun, Ede, Gbongan and Ode-Omu township.

NAN reports that the department had in the last few weeks sealed more than 25 gas plants operating without valid licences in the state.

Daboh, however, said the department during its routine surveillance discovered that many gas stations were operating without genuine licences and within residential areas.

Daboh, who noted that proliferation of illegal gas stations in the state had reached a worrisome level, said the agency would continue to clamp down on all the illegal gas plants in the state.





“Most of these gas plants not only illegal but did not meet safety guidelines on the establishment of gas plants.

“As an agency mandated with the responsibility of ensuring safety in the oil and gas industry, we cannot fold our arms watching people operating illegally.

“As a matter of fact, we are giving all illegal gas skid operators in the state till of February to close shop, while those with expired licences should come for renewal.

“We are not saying they should not do their businesses, but they must be ready to follow the required safety.

“This attitude of operating illegally cannot be tolerated and that is why our surveillance team will do everything possible to ensure that safety standards were maintained in the gas business in the state,” Daboh said.

The head operations also said that the agency would not rest until all the illegal gas plants in the state were shut, adding that the safety of the gas users was paramount to the department.