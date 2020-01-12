<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Osogbo field Office, has sealed 15 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) skid stations for operating without valid licences.

Mr Ademola Makinde, DPR’s Operations Controller, who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said the stations were sealed during routine surveillance by the department in the state .

Makinde said the department had commenced a total clampdown on illegal gas stations for the safety of gas users in the state.

The Controller added that the agency would continue to intensify its surveillance operation in the state.

Makinde, who decried the recent Kaduna gas explosion, said DPR was ready to shut every illegal gas plants and skid operators in the state.





“We will continue to clampdown on illegal gas skid in the state for the safety of our people. The only recognised operators are refilling gas plants and stand alone gas stations with valid licences.

“We cannot allow people to be making money at the expense of the lives of the people.

“There are basic safety rules and procedure to be followed in LPG business and those who are not ready to follow this will not be allowed to remain in business.

“DPR is a regulatory body and there are regulations binding the operations of gas plants which must be maintained by the operators,” Makinde said.

The controller said that every nooks and crannies of the state would be visited by DPR officials.