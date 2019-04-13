<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has sealed 14 fuel service stations in Sokoto and Kebbi states for selling above control price and suspected diversion of products.

Mr Muhammad Makera, the Zonal Operations Controller of DPR in charge of Sokoto and Kebbi states, said on Saturday in Sokoto that the sanctions were meted between Wednesday and Thursday, April 10 and 11.

He said the department had visited 43 fuel selling stations in Sokoto State, noting that three fuel stations were sealed off for selling above control price and one for suspected diversion of the products.

He added that 69 fuel selling stations were visited in Kebbi State and five were sealed off for selling above control price, two without valid operating licence, while three for suspected diversion of products.

According to him, 83 trucks of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) were supplied to the three states from Wednesday and Thursday out which 28 were for Sokoto, 47 for Kebbi while remaining 7 were added to Zamfara State.

The Controller noted that surveillance teams were deployed to monitor proper fuel dispensing according to regulated price.

Makera said that the surveillance operation was ongoing; adding that part of measures to ensuring adequate availability of fuel sold at regulated price and to caution customers against panic buying.

He cautioned marketers against flouting government regulations and ensure proper dispensing at regulated price between N140 to N145 per litre.

The Zonal Operation Controller stressed that government was committed to ensuring proper supply of fuel to prevent shortage at all times.

He further warned people against spreading rumors and misinforming people as government did not intend to increase the price and so people should not engage in panic buying.

“The sealed service stations will remain closed until the owners comply with penalty and all those found wanton would also face similar penalty,” Makera said.

The Zonal Operation Controller commended the present administration for its efforts in the energy sector and improving the lives of Nigerians and called on people to cooperate for maximum success of its policies and programmes.