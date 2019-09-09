<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Nasarawa State has sealed 13 petrol stations and seven Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling outlets for violating operational guidelines.

Abdulrahman Mohammed, the Operations Controller of DPR in the state, told journalists on Monday in Lafia that the action followed monitoring by the agency recently, to rid the state of illegal outlets.

According to Mr Mohammed, six of the LPG refilling outlets sealed were illegal LPG refilling points located in Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga, Keffi and Karu local government areas, while one LPG plant was sealed in Lafia.

He noted that the sealed petrol stations were involved in adulteration of product, non-compliance with safety standards, renovation without approval, operating without a current license as well as operating illegally.

“The 11 LPG skids were sealed because their operators were operating illegally; the only LPG plant sealed by the department was as a result of non-availability of a gas detector, and anti-spark floor mat in refilling shed,” Mohammed said.

He said that the department, in collaboration with the Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), would soon go out on another aggressive exercise, to dismantle all illegal Petrol and LPG stations that failed to comply with the sealing order of the board.

Mr Mohammed warned illegal operators in the petroleum and gas business to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“Anyone caught engaging in the illegal business henceforth would be charged to court, to serve as a deterrent to others nursing such idea.

“I want to let the public know that DPR has since stopped the approval of LPG skid refilling points.

“However, those already approved and are in existence have been given the grace to operate from now till December 31, 2020,” Mr Mohammed said.

The controller called on members of the public to report any illegal LPG refilling point in their locality to the law enforcement agencies or the DPR for proper sanctions, to safeguard their lives.