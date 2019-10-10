<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 10 petrol stations and an illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station in Yenagoa for expired licences and lack of basic operational equipment.

Thee DPR on Wednesday, led by Mr Ibinabo Jack, Head of Operations in Bayelsa paid unscheduled visit to the petrol and gas outlets.

The affected filling stations are Tamic Oil and Gas, Paudsiman Nigeria Limited, Ido Oil and Gas, De Arizona Nigeria Limited and Keniyan Oil and Gas Limited.

Others are Sohwo Oil and Gas Limited, in Swali, Paulo Oil and Gas, Sea Bird Oil and Gas, RSK Oil and Gas limited, Emily Oil and Gas.

“We caught some of them dispensing to customers below the variation.

“For instance, a station that is selling at point 41CL of every 10 litres is short-changing the public.

“In other words, where they ought to get 10 litres, they are given maybe six or seven litres. This is not fair.”

The DPR chief said the stations that were sealed had committed irregularities, which breached standards of operation like under dispensing and not having fire extinguishers.

“The DPR is a regulatory body and there are regulations binding the operations of retail outlets which need to be maintained by the operators

“The new policy now, is that no gas station should be inside a fueling station, it is wrong. The Federal Government is against it,” Jack said.