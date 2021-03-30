



The Department of Petroleum Resources has sacked six out of its seven Deputy Directors, Daily Sun is reporting.

The development became public knowledge on Monday.

The affected Deputy Directors, according to the newspaper are Head, Corporate Services, Isa Tafida; Head, Engineering and Standard, Engr. Akann Musa; Head, Downstream Monitoring and Regulation, Mohammed Alaku; Head, Upstream Monitoring and regulation, Enorense Amadasu; Head, Safety, Health and Environment, Olusanya Bajomo; Head,Planning, Johnson Ajewole; and Head, Gas Monitoring and Regulation, Musa Zagi.





Among those promoted as replacement are Mallam Ciroma in place of Tafida; Garba Salihu as new Head of Upstream Monitoring and Regulation; A.A. Balogun to replace Bajomo as Head, Safety, Health and Environment; Babajide Fasina as new Head of Planning; and I.Y. Abubakar to as Head, Gas Monitoring and Regulation.