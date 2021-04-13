File Photo

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has published a list of private refineries with a valid permit to operate in Nigeria.

As of March 2021, the number of valid refinery project licences stood at 23, with a total capacity of 1.09 million barrels per day (bpd) .

According to the petroleum regulatory agency, the Dangote refinery is above 80.3 percent complete.

The Dangote refinery, which is expected to process 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), is an integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos. It is expected to be the Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion.

Recently, the Dangote group, led by Aliyu Suleiman, its chief strategy officer, had suggested that the national assembly’s joint committee on the petroleum industry bill (PIB) include a provision that oil import licence should be granted to only companies with active refinery licences.

“Nigeria is exceptional in being a major oil producer with near-zero refining capacity. Though the Dangote Refinery will help address this, there could be periods when petroleum products may need to be imported, such as when the refinery is undergoing turnaround maintenance or if demand grows to exceed capacity,” he had said.

“To support this, licence to import any product shortfalls should be assigned only to companies with active refining licences. Import volume to be allocated between participants based on their respective production in the preceding quarter. Such import will be done under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme.”

This means that the private companies should be the ones to benefit from their own failure to do what they were licensed and partly subsidised to deliver to the marketplace. This idea could prevent the forces of demand and supply from determining market trends with imports not being allowed to compete with local supply and hopefully bring about a truly competitive pricing regime.

Below is a list of private companies with a licence to operate a refinery:


S/NONAMELOCATIONSTATECAPACITY(BPSD)PLANT CONFIGURATIONLICENSE GRANTEDLICENSEGRANT DATELICENSEEXPIRY DATELICENSE STATUS
1Waltersmith Refining & Petrochemical Company LimitedIbigweImo5,000Topping PlantATCMar-17NAConstruction completed; Plant successfully Commissioned.
2OPAC RefineriesUmuseti, KwaleDelta7,000Topping PlantATRSep-17NAConstruction completed; Plant at Commissioning Stage
3Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (Train 3)OgbeleRivers5,000Hydro-skimming PlantATCDec-18Dec-20Construction completed; Commissioning ongoing.
4Dangote Oil Refinery CompanyLekki Free Trade ZoneLagos500,000Conversion PlantATCDec-17NAValid; Plant Overall Installation above 80.3%
5Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company limitedIkpoba-Okha L.G.A.Edo6,000Hydro-skimming PlantATCMar-19NAConstruction completed; Plant at Commissioning Stage
6Lowrie Refinery LimitedIka North LGADelta5,000Topping plantATCSept-20Sept-22Valid
7Excel Refinery LimitedPeretorugbene Community, Ekeremor L.G.ABayelsa5,000Topping PlantLTESept- 20Sept-22Valid
8Conodit Refinery Nigeria LimitedUmukwataDelta20,000Hydro-skimming PlantATCJul-19Jul-21Valid
9Duport MidstreamEgbokor, Orhionmwon L.G.A.Edo10,000Hydro-skimming plantATCSep-19Sep-21Valid
10Clairgold Oil & Gas Engineering LimitedKokoDelta20,000Hydro-skimming PlantATCDec-19Dec-21Valid
11Ogini Refinery LimitedOgini, KwaleDelta5,000Topping PlantLTEDec-19Dec-21Valid
12Etopo Energy PlcBurutuDelta30,000Hydro-skimming PlantATCJan-20Jan-22Valid
13Gasoline Associates International LimitedIpokiaOgun100,000Conversion PlantATCFeb-20Fe-22Valid
14NPDC/ND WESTERN OML 34 JVOML 34 field, Ughelli East,Ughelli North LGADelta10,000Topping PlantLTEFeb-20Feb-22Valid
15Frao Oil Nigeria LimitedUzereDelta12,000Hydro-skimming PlantATCMar-20Mar-22Valid
16Kingdom Global Trading Petroleum & Gas Nig.Ltd.Okwagbe, Ughelli south L.G.ADelta12,000Hydro-skimming PlantLTEMar-20Mar-22Valid
17Resource Petroleum & Petrochemicals InternationalIncorporatedIbenoAkwa Ibom100,000Conversion PlantATCMar-20Mar-22Valid
18Gazingstock Petroleum Company LimitedAbalagada Community, Ndokwa East LGADelta5,000Topping PlantATCMar-20Mar-22Valid
19Amakpe International Refineries LimitedIbeno, EketAkwa Ibom12,000Topping PlantATCJune-20June-22Valid
20Atlantic International Refineries and Petrochemical LimitedOkpoama, BrassBayelsa2,000Topping PlantATCSept-20Sept – 22Valid
21Azikel Petroleum LimitedObunagha, Yenagoa L.G.ABayelsa12,000Hydro-skimming PlantATCSept-20Sept-22Valid
22Allegiance Energy and Power LimitedEsit EketAkwa Ibom State55,000Conversion PlantATROct-20Oct-22Valid
23Alexis Refinery LimitedAboh, Ndokwa East L.G.ADelta2,000Topping PlantATCDec-20Dec-22Valid
