



The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has published a list of private refineries with a valid permit to operate in Nigeria.

As of March 2021, the number of valid refinery project licences stood at 23, with a total capacity of 1.09 million barrels per day (bpd) .

According to the petroleum regulatory agency, the Dangote refinery is above 80.3 percent complete.

The Dangote refinery, which is expected to process 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), is an integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos. It is expected to be the Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion.

Recently, the Dangote group, led by Aliyu Suleiman, its chief strategy officer, had suggested that the national assembly’s joint committee on the petroleum industry bill (PIB) include a provision that oil import licence should be granted to only companies with active refinery licences.

“Nigeria is exceptional in being a major oil producer with near-zero refining capacity. Though the Dangote Refinery will help address this, there could be periods when petroleum products may need to be imported, such as when the refinery is undergoing turnaround maintenance or if demand grows to exceed capacity,” he had said.

“To support this, licence to import any product shortfalls should be assigned only to companies with active refining licences. Import volume to be allocated between participants based on their respective production in the preceding quarter. Such import will be done under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme.”

This means that the private companies should be the ones to benefit from their own failure to do what they were licensed and partly subsidised to deliver to the marketplace. This idea could prevent the forces of demand and supply from determining market trends with imports not being allowed to compete with local supply and hopefully bring about a truly competitive pricing regime.

Below is a list of private companies with a licence to operate a refinery:





S/NO NAME LOCATION STATE CAPACITY(BPSD) PLANT CONFIGURATION LICENSE GRANTED LICENSEGRANT DATE LICENSEEXPIRY DATE LICENSE STATUS 1 Waltersmith Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited Ibigwe Imo 5,000 Topping Plant ATC Mar-17 NA Construction completed; Plant successfully Commissioned. 2 OPAC Refineries Umuseti, Kwale Delta 7,000 Topping Plant ATR Sep-17 NA Construction completed; Plant at Commissioning Stage 3 Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (Train 3) Ogbele Rivers 5,000 Hydro-skimming Plant ATC Dec-18 Dec-20 Construction completed; Commissioning ongoing. 4 Dangote Oil Refinery Company Lekki Free Trade Zone Lagos 500,000 Conversion Plant ATC Dec-17 NA Valid; Plant Overall Installation above 80.3% 5 Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company limited Ikpoba-Okha L.G.A. Edo 6,000 Hydro-skimming Plant ATC Mar-19 NA Construction completed; Plant at Commissioning Stage 6 Lowrie Refinery Limited Ika North LGA Delta 5,000 Topping plant ATC Sept-20 Sept-22 Valid 7 Excel Refinery Limited Peretorugbene Community, Ekeremor L.G.A Bayelsa 5,000 Topping Plant LTE Sept- 20 Sept-22 Valid 8 Conodit Refinery Nigeria Limited Umukwata Delta 20,000 Hydro-skimming Plant ATC Jul-19 Jul-21 Valid 9 Duport Midstream Egbokor, Orhionmwon L.G.A. Edo 10,000 Hydro-skimming plant ATC Sep-19 Sep-21 Valid 10 Clairgold Oil & Gas Engineering Limited Koko Delta 20,000 Hydro-skimming Plant ATC Dec-19 Dec-21 Valid 11 Ogini Refinery Limited Ogini, Kwale Delta 5,000 Topping Plant LTE Dec-19 Dec-21 Valid 12 Etopo Energy Plc Burutu Delta 30,000 Hydro-skimming Plant ATC Jan-20 Jan-22 Valid 13 Gasoline Associates International Limited Ipokia Ogun 100,000 Conversion Plant ATC Feb-20 Fe-22 Valid 14 NPDC/ND WESTERN OML 34 JV OML 34 field, Ughelli East,Ughelli North LGA Delta 10,000 Topping Plant LTE Feb-20 Feb-22 Valid 15 Frao Oil Nigeria Limited Uzere Delta 12,000 Hydro-skimming Plant ATC Mar-20 Mar-22 Valid 16 Kingdom Global Trading Petroleum & Gas Nig.Ltd. Okwagbe, Ughelli south L.G.A Delta 12,000 Hydro-skimming Plant LTE Mar-20 Mar-22 Valid 17 Resource Petroleum & Petrochemicals InternationalIncorporated Ibeno Akwa Ibom 100,000 Conversion Plant ATC Mar-20 Mar-22 Valid 18 Gazingstock Petroleum Company Limited Abalagada Community, Ndokwa East LGA Delta 5,000 Topping Plant ATC Mar-20 Mar-22 Valid 19 Amakpe International Refineries Limited Ibeno, Eket Akwa Ibom 12,000 Topping Plant ATC June-20 June-22 Valid 20 Atlantic International Refineries and Petrochemical Limited Okpoama, Brass Bayelsa 2,000 Topping Plant ATC Sept-20 Sept – 22 Valid 21 Azikel Petroleum Limited Obunagha, Yenagoa L.G.A Bayelsa 12,000 Hydro-skimming Plant ATC Sept-20 Sept-22 Valid 22 Allegiance Energy and Power Limited Esit Eket Akwa Ibom State 55,000 Conversion Plant ATR Oct-20 Oct-22 Valid 23 Alexis Refinery Limited Aboh, Ndokwa East L.G.A Delta 2,000 Topping Plant ATC Dec-20 Dec-22 Valid