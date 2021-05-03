The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said it will continue to guarantee investments, enable participation and authorise activities in the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

The regulator added that it was working in alignment with the aspirations of the government to provide energy security for the nation and create jobs for Nigerians.

DPR stated this in a statement Monday signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Paul Osu, where it announced a return of its television programme to deepen the knowledge of its regulatory roles by Nigerians.





Slated to begin airing on Monday (today) on all NTA stations nationwide, the industry regulator explained that the 13 episode programme was designed to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of the roles and responsibilities of DPR as well as provide update on global oil and gas industry matters to viewers.

The programme, according to the statement, will showcase how the department has continued to use its service instruments of licences, permits and approvals to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.