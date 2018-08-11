The Department of Petroleum Resources, Bayelsa State office, says it has partnered the Presidential Task Force to tackle the problems of illegal refining and production of substandard petroleum products in the state.

The Public Relations Officer, DPR, Yenagoa Field Office, Mr. Omasanjuwa Oshodi, said on Saturday that the Department was poised to check the development.

Oshodi, who decried the deregulation of prices of kerosene in the state, said the DPR was not responsible for the price and quantity of kerosene sold in the market, stressing that the product is subjected to market forces.

He added that the DPR operates under the law and is only responsible for the quality, quantity and value of petroleum products in the market.

Oshodi urged Bayelsa consumers of petroleum products to report immediate cases of kerosene suspected to be adulterated for immediate action.

He reiterated that gas filling stations located around residential places were illegal, saying that the organisation was poised to stop their activities.

Oshodi explained that the statutory functions of the DPR were minitoring and surveillance of filling stations, regulation of oil and gas activities, data management for the industry, as well as importation to push the short falls from refineries.

He emphasized that disciplinary actions would be carried out by the DPR against any filling station found to be selling substandard products thereby cheating the populace.

He equally urged Bayelsans to report any of such case the DPR.

Oshodi said, “One of the core values of the DPR is to maintain a balance between stakeholders and buyers. This include maintaining standard quantity, quantity and value of oil and gas.

“We wish to remind those siting gas stations near residential buildings to desist from such activities as the organisation is poised to stop them.

“We also wish to inform consumers to report persons selling adulterated petrol or kerosine in the state. We will not tolerate such criminal and irresponsible action.”